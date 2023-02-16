“The best way to avenge the injury is not to look like the one who inflicted it on you.”

Marcus Aurelius

The Morenistas and their allies in the Governance Commission of the Chamber of Deputies thought they would fit in well with President López Obrador and approved without discussion, with the opposition voting against, a proposal by Deputy Bennelly Jocabeth Hernández to raise the fines. for insulting the president in the old Law on Printing Crimes. The president not only did not like it, but he announced that he would veto it. With unusual speed, the Morenista coordinator, Ignacio Mier, withdrew it and explained on Twitter: “The update to fines for insults approved in the government commission WILL NOT GO TO the plenary session.”, as if he were stopping an opposition initiative.

The Law on Printing Crimes is a remnant of other times. It was published by Venustiano Carranza on April 12, 1917, when he was still head of the Constitutionalist Army and in charge of the executive power, before being constitutional president, to impose sanctions on publications that “attacked” private life, morality, or public peace. . The disposition did not fall asleep in a drawer these almost 106 years; legislators have made several amendments to it, the last one just on May 20, 2021. The first article, which punished insults to private life, has already been repealed.

Article 33 establishes penalties of “six months of arrest to a year and a half in prison and a fine of one hundred to one thousand pesos” for “insults to the President of the Republic in the act of exercising his functions or because of them.” It also provides prison terms from three months to two years in cases of insults “against the Congress of the Union or any of the Chambers, against the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, against the Army, the Navy or the National Guard”, and ” three months of arrest to one year in prison and a fine of fifty to five hundred pesos” for insults “to the secretaries of the office, the Attorney General of the Republic or the directors of the federal departments, the Governors, the person in charge of the Headquarters of Government of Mexico City”.

The sanctions are obsolete, but not because of the amounts of the fines, as the pro-government deputies argued, but because they are censorship. In addition, they are irrelevant today, because they can only be applied to print.

Incredibly, the deputies who approved the increase in fines on February 14 did not realize that only on November 26, 2020, the full House had already voted to repeal the law. The Morenista deputy Jaime Humberto Pérez Bernabe declared then: “We believe that in order to guarantee freedom of the press it is necessary to abandon the punitive and criminalization vision that this law establishes.” The initiative was sent to the Senate. and was never heard from again.

The president hit the new proposal yesterday. “I was surprised – he said – that they authorize in the Chamber of Deputies that the one who insults the president is going to increase the punishment, he is going to have to pay two, three times more. I don’t know who did that. I don’t need that. I don’t I promoted it. I’m going to veto it. That for what. I mean, no. freedom of expression.”

The reaction is what could be expected from AMLO, who, although he takes advantage of his mornings to complain about those who criticize him, has always spoken out for preserving freedom of expression. The deputies who wanted to get along with him should now follow up on the initiative that repealed the law in 2020. The Senate must put an end to the long agony of this legislation.

King Zambada

Gabriel Regino, former security undersecretary in the AMLO government in Mexico City, has denied receiving money from Jesús Zambada, as he stated. There is no evidence, other than the testimony of a criminal, just as there is none in the statements that he gave money to García Luna. Once again, evidence is needed and not just criminal testimony.