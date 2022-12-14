The highest monetary organization in the United States, the Federal Reserve, will make a new increase in the interest rate in that country, despite the fact that the inflation figure has dropped in November.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of living was 7.1 percent per year, presenting a reduction of 0.6 percentage points, compared to 7.7 percent in October, which would be the lowest rate in the last 11 months.

“However, we believe that it is still too early for the Fed to relax its excessive stance and, conversely, with annual inflation still lagging far behind its target, we believe that the stance is likely to remain cautious,” he explained. the financial group Monex in the specialized portal ‘El CEO’.

Other experts agree that markets still need to be cautious about the movement of the inflation figures. “It is a variation in the direction that has been expected, a reversal of pressures (…) It is a fact that is a necessary but not sufficient condition to glimpse the end of the normalization cycle (of monetary policy)”, said Germán Camacho, international economist at Credicorp Capital, for ‘Portafolio’.

In addition, the core inflation figure, which excludes food and energy, also declined from 6.3 percent in October to 6 percent in November, which would also have reassured markets.

“Over time, the core CPI tends to follow the growth rate of wages, which is why Chairman Powell and other officials want wage growth to moderate,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told the aforementioned media. .

