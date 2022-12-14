Mexico.- This day, the cold front No. 16 It will move over the northeast and east of the Mexican Republic, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the southern Gulf of Mexico, will cause occasional rains forts in the mountains of Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca; as well as showers in the northeast, east, southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula.

The cold air mass associated with the front will generate strong winds with dust storms; cold to very cold environment, during the morning and night in states of the northwest, north and northeast of the national territory; drop in temperature and dense fog banks in the northeast and east of the country, in addition to a moderate to strong “North” event, during the afternoon on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Likewise, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will keep the environment cold to very cold, during the morning and night; in addition to frosts in entities of the Central Table. The second winter storm has stopped affecting the Mexican territory.

Rain forecast for today December 14, 2022:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): mountains of Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Campeche and Yucatan.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 14, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Tabasco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 14, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for today December 14, 2022:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, coasts of Sonora and Sinaloa.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, during the morning: Yucatan Peninsula, coasts of Veracruz and Tabasco and Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Moderate to strong “North” event with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, starting in the afternoon: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.