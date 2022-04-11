With a stake of less than 20%, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, This Sunday he obtained an overwhelming support of 90 percent of the voters in the recall consultation to continue his term until 2024.

Between 90.3 percent and 91.9 percent of the voters who went to the polls voted in favor of the president continuing in office for the remaining three years of his term, while between 6.4 percent and 7.8 percent preferred the revocation, informed the INE’s president counselor, Lorenzo Córdova, according to a first preliminary count.

Participation was between 17 percent and 18.2 percent of the voters, a figure very far from the 40 percent necessary for the consultation to be binding, according to the preliminary results of the INE.

The low turnout constitutes, according to some analysts, a political setback for López Obrador and support for the opposition parties despite the fact that on the part of the president’s party, National Regeneration Movement (Morena), there was a celebration.

López Obrador was happy with the result of the consultation. “Love with love is paid. I will never betray them, I will never betray the people of Mexico. I stay and we will continue with the transformation of our country”, assured López Obrador in a message that he shared on his social networks about the preliminary results presented by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Mexico opted this Sunday for the continuity of Andrés Manuel López Obrador as president of the country. Photo: Francis Guasco. EFE

“Throughout the country, people looked for the voting booth and mobilized, as best they could, and went to fulfill the commitment to uphold democracy.”, he continued.

Mario Delgado, national leader of López Obrador’s party, Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), was also satisfied at a press conference and even wore a T-shirt with the phrase “Have them so they can learn.”

“The president was scratched,” he sentenced, referring to the fact that the president achieved a better result than expected.

INE directors considered that, being the first time that a consultation of this type has been held, participation was limited but not as much as might be expectedsince in federal elections it is usually around 50 percent.

The voting day passed normally, without major altercations, and the INE described the day as a success, since in a few hours practically 100 percent of the electoral boxes (tables) had been installed.

Officials today carry out the counting of ballots for the recall consultation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in Guadalajara. Photo: Francis Guasco. EFE

Lorenzo Córdova said after presenting the preliminary results: “I congratulate the citizens, the @INEMexico staff and everyone who made an exemplary civic event possible. Once again our electoral system worked and fulfilled Mexico”.

However, throughout the day several Morena politicians criticized the INE for installing a third of the polling stations of those placed in previous elections or the shortage of ballots in some polling places.

In addition, the governors of the states of Morena signed a document in which they celebrated “the success of the event despite the fact that the INE did everything possible to prevent the participation of the people.” But morenista politicians were also the object of controversies, such as the national leader of López Obrador’s party, Mario Delgado, who published an image on social networks in which he appears next to a vehicle inviting voters to take it to vote.

More than 92.82 million Mexicans over the age of 18 were called to the polls this Sunday. The consultation to recall the mandate, which the opposition parties have opposed, recommending not to participate in the vote, it was considered valid or binding if 40 percent of the people registered on the nominal list of voters participated, that is, about 37 million people.

Participation of less than 20 percent is below what López Obrador expected to give a new impetus to his political projects in the remainder of his term until 2024.

The question that appeared on the ballots was: “Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the United Mexican States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of the term? her period?”. And the two response options: “That his mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence” or “That he continue in the Presidency of the Republic”.

