Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)

The holy month of Ramadan in Tunisia restores many customs and traditions that are absent from society during the other months, beginning with the change in dietary habits of Tunisians, whose consumption of foodstuffs increases dramatically, such as dairy, bread and sugary materials, due to the association of some of these habits with eating sweets in the evening. ».

The breakfast table takes a special color, and the “brik” is one of its most prominent components, as it is the most food that tops the table in all homes and on a daily basis. Add parsley, cheese and onions, and after eating “briek” comes the role of soup, especially “freekeh soup” with meat or chicken, then other basic dishes come from various vegetables and meats, which are usually cooked in Tunisia with olive oil.

Among the other popular dishes that are found on the Tunisian breakfast table, we find “Tagines” of various types, and “Tagine” is a distinctive popular dish whose industry varies from one region to another. It is made of turkey or mozzarella cheese with eggs, spices, some vegetables and types of meat. All these supplies are mixed and baked in the oven. As for the salad on the Tunisian table, there are many types and it is divided into grilled salad and green salad.

Tunisians usually start the Ramadan Iftar by chanting the phrase “Saheh Sheribetik” (which means health and wellness), then the iftar usually opens by eating some dates, especially the kind that Tunisia is famous for, “Deglet Al Nour” with a glass of milk.

Family “lattes” and evenings are also renewed, as men in particular accept cafés that turn into a meeting place for friends and family, while others like to hear and watch drama and variety shows on TV screens in various local and Arab channels.

The spiritual aspect also has a place in the customs of Tunisians in this blessed month, where Quran memorization sessions, remembrance councils, religious preaching, lectures, and religious competitions flourish, and minarets resonate with humbled recitations of the Qur’an, and Tarawih prayers are held in all mosques, drawing close to the Great Creator and a desire and awe to meet Him Almighty.

Throughout this month, Tunisians are keen to do good deeds and help the needy, as aid is distributed to poor families and the organization of solidarity convoys that provide gifts and sums of money to the needy, so that Ramadan will be the month of social and humanitarian solidarity among all Tunisians in different parts of the country.

Despite the progress of time and technological development, Tunisia still retains the tradition of “Boutabila” or “Masharati” where he roams the alleys and streets to announce the approaching time of Suhoor and Imsak, thus creating a beautiful atmosphere awaited by Tunisians in the neighborhoods he tours through by beating the drum and calling for Suhoor.

The blessed month is also characterized by being the month of joys and joys, as Tunisians bless this month and there are many family occasions in it, such as holding engagement parties for girls and presenting them with gifts on the night of the 27th of Ramadan, which is called “the season” for those who have been engaged and gifts are chosen.

Cities are witnessing movement and intense cultural and commercial activities, which would give nightlife lovers an opportunity to have fun, as Tunisians accept festivals and folkloric shows that turn into a meeting place for families and friends, especially since most major cities witness intense cultural movement and activities, and usually the facade of the old city in the capital is not empty. Tunisia, from folkloric shows such as “Bossadia”, fireworks-based shows, and traditional troupes.

Singer Dora Bashir said that it is the month of weddings and the artistic and cultural movement in general, as in addition to the normal aspect that the artist performs, like all Tunisians, he travels almost every night to hold an artistic evening, whether in the city of culture or the role of culture in the regions or spaces designated for festivals.

Actor Ikram Azzouz confirmed that the theater revives during this blessed month, in which Tunisian families prefer to spend their evenings to follow up on theatrical work, so that the holy month of Ramadan is marked by intense festivals in every village and city, as was customary during the period before the Corona virus, which disrupted life in general.