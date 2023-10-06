The French coach, Didier Deschamps He assured this Thursday that he himself Kylian

Mbappe He knows that he is not going through his best moment, but he assured that he is not worried because he surpasses it with his competitive ambition.

“He is not in his best shape, reflecting his team’s results, but he is still a player with a lot of influence. “All the players have moments of less performance, it may be because their preparation has not been classic,” said the coach in reference to the month he spent in the dry dock due to the fight he had with the PSG because of his refusal to renew his contract.

(Juan Guillermo Cuadrado reacts after not being called up to the Colombian National Team)(Harsh news for Falcao García: thieves rob his house and take millionaire loot)

No secrets

Deschamps included Mbappé in his list of 23 to face France’s next two games, against Netherlands on the 13th, when they can achieve a direct ticket to qualify for the Euro Cup, and in a friendly against Scotland four days later.

“I’m not worried about Mbappé’s form because I know his competitive ambition.” “He himself is not satisfied, but even when he is well he always wants to improve,” he analyzed.

Deschamps also referred to Ousmane Dembele, that he is making a lot of runs on the wing, but they are not translating into goals.

“If he managed to achieve everything he tries in goals, he would gain a lot of value. But I do not detract from its ability to destabilize adversaries.. That requires a lot of effort, they are great races and they make the lucidity in front of the goal suffer, in that there is a lot of room for progression,” he assured.

Regarding the criticism of the PSG coach, Luis Enriquefor having placed four offensive players in the duel of Champions League Against Newcastle, Dechamps did not want to get involved in his colleague’s decisions. But he assured: “You only have to watch France’s games in the last World Cup to realize that we can also field four offensive players.”

(Shakira and Gerard Piqué, 11 years together: the reasons why they never got married)