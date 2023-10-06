‘This is the most beautiful birth story I have ever read, I wish the new parents and baby Niko all the best’ and ‘A column in a major newspaper three times a week. I am proud of your new columnist Kitty Herweijer. I know her, because I am her old teacher in group 8 at the Nutsschool Morgenstond in The Hague’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Saturday, October 7. You can submit your own response via [email protected].