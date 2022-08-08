They were teammates at Juve and in the national team, one leader and the other star, now they are at loggerheads and exchange jabs in the press. At the roots of the conflict around the Bleus bench
Once friends, fellow triumphs in blue as in black and white. Now bitter rivals. At the edge of the fray. Because Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane contend without holds barred for the most coveted place. Supreme leadership of the national team, where they both shone, as players.
