The Ajman Police General Command, in cooperation with the Municipality and Planning Department, has started implementing a package of proposed solutions to address the traffic jams caused by the new Al Nuaimiya intersection diversion on Al Ittihad Street from Wasit Station to Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, as part of the Nuaimiya Intersection development project, which includes the construction of a bridge on Al Ittihad Street The union lasts for one year and four months.
This came during a field tour at the construction site, during which Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, inspected the new diversion to review the challenges, and inspect the entrances, exits and lanes that were identified to address the causes of vehicle movement impediments and the resulting traffic jams, in the presence of Lt. Col. Hisham Abdullah Abu Shehab, Director of Operations Department, Major Rashid Bin Hindi, Deputy Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, and Eng. Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director of Roads and Infrastructure Department in the Municipality and Planning Department.
A meeting was held regarding the resulting bottlenecks, where the Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police was briefed on the project plan and the proposed routes in the alternative traffic diversion, to develop the best possible solutions to reduce traffic congestion at the site.
The Traffic and Patrols Department, in cooperation with the Municipality and Planning Department, started implementing the proposed solutions, including the expansion of entrances and exits leading to the detour and exits, the expansion of lanes in which vehicles are crowded to ensure the smooth flow of movement, and the distribution of traffic patrols to monitor movement and arrest violators.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi called on drivers to follow the directional signs and abide by the specific traffic instructions for conversion, to facilitate traffic and avoid the formation of congestion, pointing out that traffic awareness greatly contributes to the success of the police efforts and the implementation of the project easily.
