The Nerazzurri need to sell the Croatian for the thrust. Sassuolo wants 40 million and is also thinking of the young AC Milan striker

Luca Bianchin-Davide Stoppini

when you decide — Frattesi is experiencing a strange weekend. He knows that he will probably be the last as a Sassuolo player but he can live it calmly because he has guarantees. The first: he will go to a big team, to Italy as he wanted. The second: there won’t be a decision between today and tomorrow. The positions in the great race remain the known ones: Milan and Inter in the front row, immediately behind Juve, then Roma. And logic says that the decision will only take place between the end of next week and the beginning of the next. In short, between the end of June and the beginning of July. It is clear that the match must be framed in the great Milan derby in progress. Inter won game 1: they took on Marcus Thuram, who was a priority for Milan in attack. This is race 2 and Lukaku is obviously in the picture. Davide’s future also depends on these dynamics. See also Three elite teams are trying to sign Dembélé

who is favorite — Giuseppe Riso, agent of Tonali and Frattesi, spoke to journalists in the evening. The sentences on Frattesi: “We have already started the appointments, let’s see in these days which clubs can afford it, then I will reach Davide and he will decide. Is Inter the team he has chosen? I can’t say before. Milan? I think he will fit in, they seem very focused on him. Figures? It’s not easy with Carnevali, we’re working on it”. Frattesi in the interview published in yesterday’s Gazzetta said he had already chosen and left a clue: he wants to play in a three-man midfield, as a midfielder. Inter and Juve played with wingers last season, Milan didn’t, but Pioli’s midfield will almost certainly be mobile: alternating 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3. In short, the game is open, with Sassuolo as the protagonist.

the key — Sassuolo are asking for 40 million for Frattesi and are obviously talking to everyone. He has seen Juve, he always talks to Inter, he will meet Milan. The meeting between Giovanni Carnevali and Giorgio Furlani, CEO of Milan, initially scheduled for the beginning of next week, will probably be postponed to mid-week but the detail will not affect. What matters is the willingness: whoever makes the best offer, the most decisive in terms of timing, figures and ideas, will win the game. Inter have a starting advantage given by weeks of negotiations but first they have to sell Brozovic. In Arabia? Possible, but watch out for Barcelona, ​​who have a real interest. Milan, on the other hand, can gamble with a better offer and by convincing Frattesi that he would be central to the next few years of AC Milan’s life: the Italian soul of a midfield to be built. Without forgetting Juventus. See also Motorcycle | Mathis Bellon died 6 days after the accident in Ala

pigeon factor — Speaking of Milan, perhaps a variable can have an impact. Sassuolo are interested in Lorenzo Colombo for the attack, Milan-owned striker in the last season at Lecce. He is an alternative to Samuele Mulattieri, Inter-owned tip, in 2022-23 at Frosinone in B. Colombo is definitely further along in the growth process, so that dialogue with Milan can take off. A lot will also depend on Milan’s choice: keep him, sell him or loan him? Certainly, Frattesi and Colombo can be linked by a not too thin thread. By the way, who is Columbo’s agent? The same as Tonali and Frattesi…