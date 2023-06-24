The head of the Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin, leading a clamorous rebellion against the leaders of the Russian Defense, this morning he released a message from Rostov-on-Don.

“We have taken control of military facilities” in the region, Prigozhin said, adding that there has been no disruption to their normal functioning. “The Chief of Staff escaped from here as soon as he learned we were arriving”, comments Prigozhin, who has promised to march to Moscow in case the defense leaders do not come to meet him in Rostov-on-Don.

