The income tax rate (PIT) for low-income Russians should be reduced to 0%. This was announced on Monday, January 10, by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Yaroslav Nilov.

He explained that work to change the approach to personal income tax for the rich and the poor is being carried out in the State Duma.

“A whole set of bills from different subjects of the legislative branch was introduced. The LDPR faction proposed returning to a progressive taxation scale – the more you get, the more you pay. Similar bills, and more than one, have already been considered and rejected. The government did not support. <...> But we will continue to move in this direction, “he said in a conversation with “RIA News”…

The deputy noted that it is necessary not only to increase, but also to reduce taxes for those who receive little.

“Up to the point that the rate should be 0% for those who receive up to 25 thousand rubles. Here you need to take a comprehensive approach. We have already started, but we need to move further in this direction, ”Nilov explained.

The parliamentarian also recalled that Russia has abandoned the flat scale of personal income tax since 2021.

A day earlier, State Duma deputy Mikhail Shchapov proposed raising the personal income tax rate to 25% for income over 10 million rubles a year and up to 40-50% for excess profits. At the same time, according to the deputy, for those who receive the minimum wage (minimum wage) or less, the personal income tax rate should be reduced to 5% or to zero.

On January 1, 2021, the law on increasing personal income tax came into force for those whose incomes exceed 5 million rubles per year. The so-called tax for the rich was 15%. For all the rest, personal income tax remained at 13%. At the same time, a law came into force on the taxation of citizens’ interest on bank deposits exceeding 1 million rubles. This initiative was launched on March 25, 2020 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.