Deputy Governor of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov died in an accident

The deputy head of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov died. This is reported in Telegram-WarGonzo channel.

According to journalists, the politician’s car got into a traffic accident near Genichesk. It is noted that this was reported to the publication by Stremousov’s personal driver.

Information about the death of Stremousov was confirmed by the authorities of the region

Information about the death of Kirill Stremousov was confirmed by the press secretary of the acting Kherson region. about this in his Telegram-channel reports RT.

Acting head of the region Vladimir Saldo himself in his TelegramThe channel said that the authorities would help the family of Kirill Stremousov, noting that he died in the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident.

The source of the publication in law enforcement agencies notedthat the circumstances of the accident are currently under investigation.

Crimean authorities reacted to the death of Stremousov

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, commented on the death of Kirill Stremousov, expressing condolences to his family and loved ones.

“A huge tragedy, an irreparable loss. There are no words. He was a real fighter, a patriot of Russia, an honest and courageous man,” said the head of the neighboring region.

Aksyonov added that the family of the deceased will be provided with all the necessary support.

The politician has been known for his pro-Russian views for many years.

Kirill Stremousov was born on December 26, 1976 in the village of Golmovsky, Donetsk region. He was an activist of pro-Russian movements, organized a rally against Euromaidan in 2014. He was a member of the Socialist Party of Ukraine and the Derzhava Party.

After the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, he became the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region.

Since the entry of the Kherson region into Russia in September 2022, Stremousov has worked as the deputy head of the region. The prosecutor’s office of Ukraine put forward a suspicion of high treason against him. The EU and the US have included him in their sanctions lists.