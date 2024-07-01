In Chelyabinsk, the court sentenced the deputy head of the SUSU Department of Additional Education Novikova

In Chelyabinsk, the court sentenced Irina Novikova, deputy head of the additional education department of the South Ural Agrarian State University (SUSAU), to four and a half years of suspended imprisonment. This is reported by URA.RU.

The woman was also fined 700 thousand rubles. Novikova was found guilty under Article 290 (“Taking a bribe”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, in 2021 the defendant took about 20 thousand rubles from a student for help in covering academic debts. She was detained in 2023.

Earlier it was reported that an associate professor of the Russian University of Medicine of the Ministry of Health of Russia (formerly the Moscow State University of Medicine and Dentistry named after A. I. Evdokimov (MGMSU)) was detained as part of a criminal case on receiving bribes from students.