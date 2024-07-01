A scandal of harassment and abuse of authority was ventilated inside the PRI Sinaloa. A worker cleaning denounced to the Chief General Service of the tricolor. There is an aggravating factor, the woman points out that she spoke with the President of the state PRI, Paola Gárate at the beginning of the year, but he asked her not make the complaint.

While in the last elections they politicized accusations and complaints of harassment against opponents, within the PRI They asked a worker to will remain silent and I will not report the alleged abuses of which he would have been victimvery serious accusations against Paola Garatewithout a doubt, should clarify this situation as soon as possible.

In fact, the Sinaloa crime investigation coordination He sent a letter addressed to the president of the State Steering Committee of the PRI dated April 24, 2024, which means that when he was in the campaign he knew about the case. The newspaper El Sol de Sinaloa published photographs of the sealed and signed letters.

January 2024 would have been when the worker at the PRI He went with the party leader Paola Garate to report the problem to him, but he reportedly asked her not to file a complaint. The local media reports that the woman said: “Once I had just recovered from an injury, he took advantage of my weak state to forcefully kiss me.”

They also point out that the worker presented complaint in the State Attorney General’s Office and first he went to the Women’s Justice Center. During the investigations with the PRI personnel, they indicate that no one testified in favor of the victim. Without a doubt, there is much to clarify, it is unquestionable that they wanted to hide this situation, there is talk of pressure from the PRI leadership.

In retrospect, the “Va por Sinaloa” coalition started its local campaigns with the issue of alleged self-kidnapping of a PAS mayoral candidate, there was a march and they tried to break up Claudia Sheinbaum’s event in Culiacán. They also politicized the issue of alleged harassment against opposition candidates.

It was notorious that the opposition front, mainly the PRI, opted to attack the proposals, out of desperation and poor advice. The issue of harassment was the banner of the campaign, in the end the result was the worst vote in history and a historic defeat in Culiacán. Society’s message is clear, but they still don’t understand anything.

Surely at the traditional Monday press conference, the president of the PRI, Paola Gárate, will have the opportunity to clarify this harassment scandal that surrounds them. We will see if she will remain silent and evade the accusation or come out to clarify and face the issue, either by supporting the woman who made the accusation and asking that the full force of the law be applied against her director. The statement will be very important, otherwise her speech will fall apart, so pay close attention.

Outstanding. Who was in Culiacán was the senator and next coordinator of the Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Monreal, who led an event with Governor Rubén Rocha about the process of national dialogues for judicial reform.

Once again, the friendship and closeness between Ricardo Monreal and Rubén Rocha was confirmed. We have said before that he will be a great ally of Sinaloa and the governor of the state, especially on the issue of the budget. Politically, it is also a very good sign and a positive message is sent.

Political Memory. “There are moments in the life of every politician when the best thing he can do is not open his lips”: Abraham Lincoln.

