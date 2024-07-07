The deputies of the State Congress will have only 55 days to address 762 pending initiatives before the current legislature ends on August 31.

According to parliamentary statistics from the State Congress, of the 2,900 issues received, 69.6 percent have been approved, while 26.3 percent of the initiatives remain pending; the rest were issues that were rejected.

For example, initiatives to certify caregivers for the elderly remain on hold; the classification of concealment of femicide as a crime; the obligation to provide psychological care services to police officers; menstrual hygiene in state schools and even sanctions for those who consume domestic animals for food.

Even initiatives presented since September 2021 can be found as pending issues for discussion and approval by the current legislature.

The last legislature in the State Congress, for its part, left only 19 pending initiatives out of the 3,090 issues that were presented, according to parliamentary statistics.

The legislative work of each of the 33 local deputies in Chihuahua costs 18.93 million pesos per year, according to data from the 2023 Legislative Report of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO).

According to the study, the state legislature has the eighth most expensive seats in the country, the study notes.

The IMCO calculates the cost of legislative work by dividing the Congress budget by the number of deputies. Thus, Baja California is the state with the highest budget per number of deputies, with 31.3 million pesos; followed by Mexico City, with 25 million pesos. On the contrary, Colima, Campeche and Yucatán have the lowest figures in the indicator. (Pavel Juárez)