The second half of 2024 has officially begun. So far, this year has already given us games very good throughout its first months and now it is time to look to the future.

That’s why we want to share this with you top 5 with the games that look most promising for the rest of the year. Although we’re still a ways away from getting our hands on some of them, they look like they’ll live up to the hype right now.

The games that most attract our attention for the rest of 2024

5 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 could be one of the best COD games

We know that Call of Duty is not in the best moment right now. Especially after they sold us what seems like a three-hour DLC for the price of the full game. But we cannot deny that Black Ops 6 It looks great. It feels like the breath of fresh air that the franchise needs right now. It has a lot of freedom to complete missions, very creative gadgets to use, and action scenes that look very exciting.

Source: Activision.

In addition to a campaign that will once again play with the darkest secrets of the US government, we’ll have the much-loved zombie mode back and seemingly better than ever. We don’t blame you if you’re hesitant to give it another chance. But we must remember that until now the games of Black Ops were very well received. Not to mention that this release is developed by Treyarch and not Sledgehammer, who gave us Modern Warfare III. Hopefully it won’t disappoint our confidence when it launches in October.

4 – Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Just when we thought Nintendo would save its heavy games for the Switch 2, the latest Direct arrived to show us another possible classic for its hybrid console: Mario & Luigi: Brothership. This is a return of the beloved RPG spin-off created by Alpha Dream. Only this time, development is being handled by a new team that has not yet been officially revealed.

Source: Nintendo.

Even though it is someone else’s work, all the love and respect that is evident Mario & Luigi: Brothership will have for its previous ones. The gameplay remains similar, not to mention the beautiful art style that makes the pair of plumbers look more like cartoons. With the great reception Mario RPGs have had over the years, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one joins the must-have list. We can’t wait to get our hands on it when it comes out on November 7th.

3 – Star Wars Outlaws looks like one of the best games in the galactic saga

The pair of games of Star Wars Jedi showed that there is still reason to be excited about the titles of the galactic saga. Now it is Ubisoft’s turn to surprise us with Outlaws. The most interesting thing about this title is that it will let us feel like a female version of Han Solo by allowing us to explore the criminal underworld of the galaxy in a story that reminds us a bit of The Big Scam.

Source: Ubisoft

We’ll have to team up with space mafia bosses, steal, lie, betray and of course take part in shootouts or high-speed chases. It looks like it has everything it takes to succeed. Although it already has some controversies since before its release, we do not lose faith in it and its premise.We’ll see on August 30th if all its promise doesn’t turn into disappointment.

2 – Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Of course we weren’t going to leave a list of expected games without Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. After all, it is the return of the saga Budokai Tenkaichi that fans have been wanting for years. So far, the trailers show that they will retain everything we loved about the previous games. Destructible environments, flashy power-ups, maps where we can move freely and a huge variety of characters to choose from.

Source: Bandai Namco

The great graphical leap is also very noticeable as it is one of the games of Dragon Ball best looking game yet. We can’t wait to clash powers and create our own battles with the craziest selection of fighters. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It could become the definitive game in this beloved franchise and perhaps one of the best fighting games of the year. Take care of yourself Tekken 8.

1 – Black Myth: Wukong

What some thought was a simple technical demo from a Chinese company has now become one of the most anticipated and discussed games of 2024. Black Myth: Wukong takes the adventures of Sun Wukong as a base to give us a title that is noticeably full of action and influenced by the games of Dark Souls. Which will work in their favor now that soulslike are so popular.

Its first gameplay trailer showed us that it will have quite a showy and active combat. In addition, it will have us facing mythological creatures that will surely test our skills. Just now some previews of this title are coming out that only increase our excitement. It’s also very commendable that it’s a totally new experience in an era where we’re full of remakes and remasters.

Source: Game Science.

Of course these are not the only games coming in the remainder of 2024 but for us They are the ones who show the most promise to win the hearts of the public and of course their tickets.What did you think of our top picks? Which game from the remainder of 2024 are you looking forward to? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.