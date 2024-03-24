The charismatic TV host Andres Hurtado has surprised and generated concern among his viewers by revealing that he suffers from a chronic illness that, so far, has no cure. Despite the challenges this represents, Jossety Hurtado's father has been optimistic and determined to face this situation with courage and hope. Last Saturday, March 23, the popular 'Chibolín' gave details of his current state of health in his program 'Saturday with Andrés'.

What illness without a cure does Andrés Hurtado suffer from?

In the middle of the program on Saturday, March 23, Andres Hurtado He confessed what chronic illness he suffers from. “I was shocked when I found out I had diabetes and I am focused on beating it”initially said the host of 'Sábado con Andrés', who invited his primary doctor to tell him what his diagnosis was like.

“This is a chronic disease in which blood sugar is not regulated properly and which can lead to multiple complications. Many times my patients think they are going to die or their leg is going to be cut off. There is something to this true because if we do not treat it in time, we can have very serious problems such as blindness or dialysis. But if it is diagnosed in time and the necessary measures are taken, this disease can be defeated,” said the specialist.

“Andrés, you have type 2 diabetes, which is related to changes in lifestyle, a sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and an inadequate diet and is associated with family history. It may or may not present at an early age,” added the doctor who is following the case of Andrés Hurtado.

Days before, Hurtado raised concern by saying that he was admitted to a clinic. “If you'll excuse me, I'm going to be absent for the next three, four days, I don't know. What I know is that I should be very well on Saturday (…) Don't come, anyone, because entry for any visit is restricted for me “You already know, so don't waste your time and I thank you very much,” he said.

What other health problem does Andrés Hurtado suffer from?

Andres Hurtado He stated in 2023 that he suffers from tachycardia. In this regard, the popular 'Chibolín' pointed out that he uses a 'holter' device to constantly monitor his heart rate, even while he hosts his television show.

“I had 12 cardiac arrhythmias (…). Never has a human being entered as many places as me (…) I am undergoing rapid tests to be able to detect how I can stop taking four pills a day. In the coming weeks, we would be traveling to Argentina to have heart surgery and see this diagnosis. Today it could save my life. Faith is important,” he said on that occasion during an edition of 'Sábado con Andrés'.

How old is Andrés Hurtado?

Andres Hurtado He was born on January 31, 1965, which means he is currently 59 years old. Despite the challenges he faces due to his illness, Hurtado continues to be active in his television career and strives to maintain a healthy lifestyle to manage his condition in the best way possible.

