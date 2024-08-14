The murder of Sharon Verzeni, the 33-year-old stabbed to death on the street in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo, on the night between July 29 and 30, is still a mystery.

Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 13 August, the victim’s partner, Sergio Ruocco, 37 years old, a plumber, was interrogated for over five hours at the Provincial Carabinieri Command as a person informed of the facts.

The man showed up at the barracks without a lawyer (there is still no one registered as a suspect). Only his father Mario accompanied him. Deputy prosecutor Emanuele Marchisio, who is coordinating the investigation, was not present at the meeting with the military personnel.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think I was very helpful,” Ruocco told reporters as he left the building. “They asked me the usual questions, how things were going between us, how Sharon’s life was, even about her relationships at work. I couldn’t help but repeat what I had already said.” Friendships? “We didn’t have many.”

The 37-year-old had already been questioned by investigators in the hours immediately following the murder. Initially, suspicions had focused on him – as is normal in such cases – but his alibi turned out to be solid.

The victim’s partner had said he had stayed home that evening and, in fact, in the footage shot by two video surveillance cameras of the couple’s neighbors, only Verzeni can be seen leaving the house around midnight and then no one else.

On the advice of her dietitian, the woman had been going for night walks for some time. Sometimes Ruocco would accompany her, but that evening – as had happened on other occasions – the man had preferred to stay home because he was tired and it was very hot.

The autopsy revealed that the 33-year-old was killed with three stab wounds to the back, which perforated her lungs. Another, more superficial, was inflicted on her chest.

Investigators are interviewing all the residents of the area of ​​Via Castegnate – where Verzeni was stabbed to death – in search of elements useful for an investigation that so far does not seem to have found a precise lead to follow.

The Carabinieri are analyzing over one hundred hours of footage shot by cameras in Terno d’Isola and surrounding towns, but so far nothing significant has emerged.

Colleagues from the Parma RIS are instead carrying out scientific tests on the victim’s clothes, as well as on samples taken during the autopsy and on some knives found in the area in the days following the crime, in search of the killer’s DNA.

Fifteen days after the murder, the motive has not yet been resolved. It remains to be seen whether Verzeni – who worked as a barista in a pastry shop in the nearby town of Brembate – was killed by someone she knew or by a criminal who simply attacked a single woman who was passing by at the time.

No leads have been ruled out, although the hypothesis of a robbery gone wrong seems unlikely, given that the 33-year-old had left without a wallet and that not even her smartphone was stolen (with which, among other things, she herself, still alive, alerted the emergency services).

The house where the woman lived with her partner was seized and Ruocco temporarily moved into his in-laws’ home (Verzeni’s father called him “a wonderful boy”). The couple’s cell phones were also seized. Investigators continue to work to solve a case that seems increasingly shrouded in mystery.