The general director of the audiovisual fair Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)Mike Blackman, explained that the 2025 edition will occupy 20% more space and will have 1,605 exhibitors, 330 of which will participate in the congress for the first time.

Specifically, the fair will occupy 92,000 square meters in the eight pavilions of the Fira’s Gran Via venue. The biggest novelty will be the expansion of the event to hall 8.1, which will feature a selection of robotics and drone companies.

The congress will have seven thematic areas (technology zones) in key sectors such as audio, audiovisual broadcasting, digital signage and DooH (digital out of home advertising), lighting and staging, multi-technology, smart and residential buildings, educational technology and unified communities.

“We are excited by the idea of continue expanding the room in the futurein 2027, with the new Hall Zero,” said Blackman, referring to the new pavilion that will increase the exhibition area of ​​the fairgrounds to 300,000 meters.

Economic impact

However, Blackman has not encrypted the expected number of visitorsalthough he has predicted greater attendance than last year – which was already a record – because there are currently 20% more pre-registered people. “The ISE is increasingly international,” added the manager, and explained that there are more and more registered participants from Asia (+30%), India, the Middle East and the American continent, both from the south and the north.

On the other hand, Blackman has announced a growth in economic impact of the same percentage. In 2024, ISE watered the Catalan capital with 468 million euros.

Space for ‘e-sports’

Like last year, parallel competitions such as the European Latin American AV Forum (ELAF) to weave economic bridges between Latin America and Europe, as well as the projection of a mapping at Casa Batlló on February 1 and 2.

As a novelty for this edition, the fair will have a space dedicated to sports, Esports Arenawhere live competitions will be held e-sports daily.