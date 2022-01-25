Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Deportivo Cali has an agreement with a renowned Argentine defender

January 25, 2022
Deportivo Cali

Celebration of the Cali in the Atanasio.

Celebration of the Cali in the Atanasio.

The club is about to confirm the hiring, in the absence of medical examinations.

The Deportivo Cali It has already finalized the signing of its new central defender for the 2022 season, and who will be the replacement for the Uruguayan Menosse.

In the absence of medical examinations, Deportivo Cali has reached an agreement in principle with the Argentine central defender William Burdisso for its link to the sports project 2022.

extensive trajectory

Burdisso is an experienced 33-year-old defender who has played for teams such as Rosario Central, from Argentina, Roma from Italy, Galatasaray from Turkey and Boca Juniors, among others.

If he passes his medical exams, Burdisso will sign his contract with the sugar team, current champion of Colombia.

The Argentine arrives on a free transfer, after finishing his contract with Lanús from his country.

SPORTS

.
