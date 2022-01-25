Mustafa Mohamed, the former Turkish and Zamalek striker, is currently with the Egyptian national football team, which is participating in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Incident details

The Abu Al-Nomros Center in Giza Governorate received a report from the officials of the Higher Institute in Shabramant, stating that a graduate of the Faculty of Arts had been arrested, who was taking the exam instead of Mustafa Mohamed, the Egyptian national team player, who is enrolled in the second division.

Immediately, the security forces of the Giza Security Directorate arrested the student “MR”, a graduate of the Faculty of Arts, who admitted that the Egyptian striker is his friend and is helping him while he is participating with the Pharaohs in the African Cup of Nations currently held in Cameroon.

A forgery report was drawn up on the incident and the student was taken to the police station to reveal a surprise in the investigations. He said: “This is my friend and I am helping him. It is enough that he represents Egypt in the African Nations Championship.”

And “Sky News Arabia” contacted the official spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Adel Abdel Ghaffar, who confirmed the incident and explained that the incident is currently under investigation.

In the same context, Amir Mortada Mansour, the general supervisor of football at the Zamalek club, commented on the incident of impersonating Mustafa Mohamed in one of the institutes and the possibility of the club’s move in this regard.

The general supervisor of football at the Zamalek club confirmed that the white club is not a party to the incident, Mustafa Muhammad, as the player is in the ranks of the Turkish Galatasaray team.

Amir Mortada commented on the incident by saying: “The Zamalek Club is not a party to the issue of Mustafa Mohamed. The Zamalek Club rejects this behavior of the player.”