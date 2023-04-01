Deportes Tolima, a traditional team that has earned a space among the greats of Colombian Professional Soccer in recent years.

The pijaos have a history to admire in the Colombian League, for decades players who became true idols of the Ibagué club have worn the Vinotinto and gold colors; find out about the most important of recent times.

Augustine Julius

The goalkeeper from Cartagena is one of the most remembered players in the fans of the Tolimense club, since his arrival in 2004 at the club, Augustine Julius gained the trust of the coach Miguel Agusto ‘the Nano’ Prince to be the keeper of the arch.

His big saves in the Colombian League they took him to be part of the Colombian Selection of Jorge Luis Pinto. Although he failed to lift a cup with Deportes Tolima, Agustín Julio will be remembered for his spectacular saves in 2007 when the team finished runners-up.

Oscar Hector Quintabani

Óscar Quintabani, new DT of Tolima.

Although his name is better known for his role as a coach, the Argentine Oscar Hector Quintabani He was one of the most outstanding players in the pijao team in the 70s and 80s.

The Argentine who served as goalkeeper arrived in the city of Ibagué in 1980 and managed to get hold of the keys to the goal of the Tolima team and defended the club’s colors until the day of his retirement in 1985.

Despite not achieving any title with the Sports Tolima, Quintabani reached 242 games played and at one time he served as coach and player for club president Gabriel Camargo.

Jhon Jairo Charria

The striker was one of the architects of the first consecration of the Sports Tolima in Colombian Professional Soccer. Jhon Jairo Charria landed in Ibagué in 2002 and participated in the consecration of the team at the Pascual Guerrero stadium against Deportivo Cali.

the vallecaucano he forged his name in the golden books of the ibaguereño cast at the point of goals and he was key in the runner-up in 2006 and in Tolima’s participation in 2007. His departure from the club occurred in 2008, leaving 1,500 million pesos in the team’s coffers for his transfer.

Elson Becerra

His dribbling and speed made the fans of the stadium fall in love Manuel Murillo ToroThe player born in Cartagena made his debut with the red and gold jersey in 1995 after being one of the most outstanding homegrown players and managed to make a name for himself in the history of the Tolima team.

A 1-1 tie with Tolima, on September 15, 2002, in the worst streak for Millonarios at home in short tournaments: seven games without winning. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

With his goals in the pijao, Elson Becerra managed to gain a place in the champion team of the Colombian National Team in the 2001 Copa América. Although his career was promising, in 2006 he was assassinated in a hitman attack in Cartagena.

Marco Perez

The striker is one of the players who has made history in the entity from Tolima, his goals made him the top scorer in the history of the Deportes Tolima with 77 annotations.

Since his arrival in Ibaguereña lands in 2014, Marco Perez he won the hearts of the pijao fans and his goals helped his beloved club win the 2014 Colombian Cup and the 2018 Colombian League.

Forward – Marco Pérez was the Tolima player with the most goals in the entire Apertura (10), and the second with the most minutes (1611, excluding goalkeepers).

Harold Yepes

