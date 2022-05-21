Deportes Tolima began its participation in the home run B of Colombian soccer with a firm step, defeating Envigado by a 1-4 win.

It was at minute 12 that Deportes Tolima took the lead through Juan Fernando Caicedo, who took advantage of a bad start by Santiago Londoño, so that the former DIM striker finished off from outside the area with his right leg.

Tolima, imposing

At minute 24 Caicedo had to leave the field of play due to physical discomfort, the player was replaced a couple of minutes later by the Paraguayan Gustavo Ramírez. Ten minutes later, after a play on the Tolima goal, Ramírez was injured and Michael Rangel had to enter.

In injury time, Envigado was left with 10 players, due to the expulsion of Daniel Londoño, due to a double warning from the former Huila and Nacional side.

About the 10th minute of the second half, after a counterattack, Deportes Tolima scored the second through Álvaro Meléndez, who from the right sector beat goalkeeper Santiago Londoño. At 20, after a corner kick, Envigado had discounted the score, but the goal had been in doubt due to an apparent attacking hand, after two minutes of arguments, the central judge Andrés Rojas, after the VAR called him, validated the offensive action of the Envigadian team through the Paraguayan Francisco Báez.

However, at minute 26, after an overflow from the right sector, Jeison Lucumí filtered a pass for Yohandry Orozco to calmly define, making it 1-3 in favor of Tolima.

At minute 28, the match was stopped due to an electrical storm. Although it had cleared. After 10 minutes of pauda, ​​the game was resumed and after a foul near the area, Envigado was left with 9 players with the expulsion of Yilmar Celedón for a double warning.

About minute 36, Andrés Ibargüen on the left sector, hung the goalkeeper with a subtle shot that entered the back of the net, scoring the fourth goal for the Ibagué team. In the end, Deportes Tolima started off on the right foot with a resounding win over Envigado, who failed to show their best side.

On the next date, Envigado Fútbol Club visits La Equidad, while Deportes Tolima receives Deportivo Independiente Medellín in Ibagué.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8