The project Reconto – Cada que no seu Recanto starts a new presentation in Rio de Janeiro. The short story marathon starts on Wednesday (25), at 6 pm, with free admission, at Teatro Sesc Copacabana, with a repertoire dedicated to stories with the theme Fear. The event is part of the as part of the Sesc de Cultura RJ Pulsar 2021/2022 Public Notice.

Storytellers José Mauro Brant and Silvia Castro will be on stage, while Benita Prieto and Roberto de Freitas will narrate their tales on a big screen, from Portugal and Minas Gerais, respectively. Musician Tibor Fittel, pianist, accordionist, composer and arranger, integrates the presentation with a live performance.

Among the stories to be presented are The Romance of Skullsin the voice of José Mauro Brant, and the popular tale The Broken Souls. According to Benita Prieto, “feeling afraid listening to stories is a delight”. And she invites: “If you like strong emotions, you can’t miss Reconto. The stories will cause butterflies in the stomach, intense sweating and a strong desire to hold the hand of whoever is next to you.”

retelling

Reconto – each one in its own corner was created during the most difficult period of the covid-19 pandemic that paralyzed the cultural sector, leading storytellers to seek to reinvent themselves and eventually finding a way out of the cultural sector. Internet. In hybrid format (online and live), the project has already had the participation of artists from all corners of Brazil and the world, showing the diversity of narrative languages ​​and their different accents, at the same time stimulating the public’s desire to read the texts told.

Reconto was conceived by José Mauro Brant, who signs the artistic direction of the project and is an award-winning actor, playwright, with almost 30 years dedicated to the craft of storytelling. Brant shares the curatorship with Benita Prieto, an experienced storyteller and event producer in the area of ​​reading and literature, who now lives in Alhandra (Portugal).

Between 2020 and 2021, the project carried out ten editions 100% online of the Reconto project, inspired by the book Decameron, by Bocaccio, where a group of ten young people take refuge from the Black Death pandemic and spend ten days telling stories. “Our refuge was the Internet and, like Bocaccio, we lived ten journeys of stories that allowed us to have memorable encounters, such as the session with the participation of Marina Colasanti, opened on the channel Biblioteca Paraíso, said José Mauro Brant.

This year, the project will also visit the Sesc Tijuca (June 11) and São João de Meriti (July 23) units, always in a hybrid and free format.

The initiative is intended to encourage and support artistic and cultural production, in its various manifestations, committing itself to stimulating artistic processes in development, with the formation of the public and with social inclusion.

Sesc Copacabana

At Teatro Sesc Copacabana, the performance begins on the Mezzanine, with presenters José Mauro Brant and Benita Prieto. The theme is Fear, with the participation of artists Silvia Castro and Roberto de Freitas, and musician Tibor Fittel. Silvia Castro is a member of the Mami group (Movimento Artístico de Música para a Infância), while Roberto de Freitas is one of the most outstanding storytellers in Brazil, for his research work on tales and songs from the oral tradition. Teatro Sesc Copacabana is located at Rua Domingos Ferreira, 160, in Copacabana, south of Rio de Janeiro.

On June 11, at 3:00 pm, Teatro Sesc Tijuca will host the Reconto under the Folklore theme. The presenters are José Mauro Brant and Benita Prieto, with the artists Augusto Pessôa and Luciano Pontes. The musician Tibor Fittel participates. Augusto Pessôa is a storyteller, actor, set designer, costume designer, art educator, playwright, screenwriter and writer.

Luciano Pontes is also a writer, actor, set designer, clown and storyteller. He was part of the cast of manipulative actors of the mamulengo Só-Riso, one of the main puppet theater companies in Brazil. The theater is located at Rua Barão de Mesquita, 539, Andaraí, north of Rio.

Closing the season, Teatro Sesc São João de Meriti presents, on July 23, at 4 pm, the theme Myths, with José Mauro Brant (in person) and Benita Prieto. Artists Lucia Morais and Tâmara Bezerra, and musician Tibor Fittel participate. Lucia Morais is a teacher, art educator, storyteller, actress, reading promoter and community library activist.

Tâmara Bezerra is an educator, artist, storyteller and inventor. For more than 25 years she has dedicated herself to the oral narration of stories, tracing her trajectory and repertoire under the strong influence of the poetics of the Brazilian sertão. The theater is located at Avenida Automóvel Clube, 66, central region of the municipality of São João de Meriti, Baixada Fluminense.