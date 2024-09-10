Influencer was sent back to the Women’s Penal Colony in Recife (PE); she was arrested after an operation against money laundering and illegal gambling

Lawyer and influencer Deolane Bezerra had her house arrest revoked early in the afternoon of this Tuesday (September 10, 2024) after failing to comply with precautionary measures. She returned to the Women’s Penal Colony, known as Bom Pastor, in Recife (PE), where she was detained from September 4 to 9 after being the target of a mega-operation against money laundering and illegal gambling.

On Tuesday, the influencer went to the Rodolfo Aureliano Forum to sign the terms of the house arrest granted by the Court of Justice of Pernambuco on Monday (9.Sep). The preventive detention had been converted to house arrest because she had a child under 12 years old.

However, according to the Pernambuco vehicle TV NewspaperDeolane was informed on site about the revocation of the measure. This happened after the lawyer failed to comply with orders not to speak on social media, in the press or other media outlets. The process is confidential.

During her release from prison on Monday, Deolane told the press that she was the victim of a “criminal prison, full of abuse of authority”.

DEOLANE’S ARREST

Deolane was arrested on September 4 during an operation launched by the Civil Police of Pernambuco. Luxury goods, such as cars, real estate, aircraft and boats, were seized, in addition to the freezing of financial assets.

Also under investigation, the CEO of Esportes da Sorte, Darwin Henrique da Silva Filho, and his wife, Maria Eduarda Quinto Filizola, turned themselves in to the police on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

The action mobilized 170 civil police officers, including delegates, agents and clerks, from the Civil Police of Pernambuco, São Paulo, Paraíba, Paraná and Goiás. Here is the full of the process (PDF – 26 MB).

In total, 19 arrest warrants and 24 search and seizure warrants were issued during the operation involving Esportes da Sorte. The warrants were served in several locations, such as Recife (PE), Campina Grande (PB), Barueri (SP), Cascavel and Curitiba (PR), as well as Goiânia (GO).

In addition, assets and valuables were seized, financial assets were frozen and other precautionary measures were taken. All were issued by the 12th Criminal Court of the District of Recife.

In Pernambuco, the seized material was sent to Depatri (Department for the Repression of Property Crimes).

