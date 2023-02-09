Diseases of the oral cavity in the elderly can lead to dementia and oncology, warned the head of the dental department of the Russian Gerontological Scientific and Clinical Center of the Russian National Research Medical University. N.I. Pirogov of the Ministry of Health of Russia, dentist-therapist of the highest category Natalya Khvatova.

In an interview with Izvestia on Thursday, February 9, the specialist emphasized that oral cancers are characterized by a rapid course and threaten with an unfavorable outcome, especially in patients over 60 years old. The doctor recommended that older people regularly undergo oral cancer screening.

“Autofluorescence stomatoscopy is a non-invasive, painless method that allows you to identify a malignant process and other dangerous pathologies of the oral mucosa. This diagnostic procedure is carried out using a fluorescent lamp, it is easy to use and accessible even for patients with limited mobility,” she explained.

In addition, diseases of the oral cavity in the elderly can cause memory impairment and neurodegenerative pathologies. Thus, the loss of one or more teeth (dentia) is associated with an increase in the likelihood of cognitive decline by 23% and an increase in the risk of dementia by 13%, Khvatova emphasized.

She explained that due to the lack of teeth in a person, the act of chewing, which is an important stage of digestion, is disrupted. As a result, the body absorbs a smaller amount of essential nutrients, a syndrome of malnutrition occurs (inconsistencies in the intake and consumption of nutrients), which can lead to cognitive disorders.

In this regard, the dentist pointed out the importance of timely detection and treatment of diseases of the oral cavity, as well as dental prosthetics in the elderly to maintain the quality of life and active longevity.

