Sober and refined, fully in his style: Francesca Fagnani she held the comparison with Chiara Ferragni in the choice of clothes to wear on stage at the Ariston in the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023. Not message-dresses like those of the influencer, but elegant and well-suited to the situation and role, all designed and made by Giorgio Armani. For the styling she relied on Marvi DeAngeliswhile the jewels are signed Pasquale Brownthe. So let’s see Francesca Fagnani’s clothes in Sanremo.