It is mid-December when Ege – a boy from Leerdam who loves to play football, play games and see his friends – visits the dentist. His gums are swollen. So swollen, in fact, that his teeth are no longer visible. An inflammation, it is thought. And that is why he is referred from the dentist to the periodontist. He also refers him. And so the energetic teenager goes from doctor to doctor, only to arrive two weeks later at the Princess Máxima Center for pediatric oncology.