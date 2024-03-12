Copenhagen announced on Tuesday that the supply of French Caesar guns, mortars and ammunition to Ukraine will be financed through a new Danish donation worth 2.3 billion kroner (308 million euros).

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement issued by his ministry, “Ukraine is actively seeking to obtain artillery and mortar systems.”

Denmark is the fourth largest donor of military aid to Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute for International Economics, which is based in Germany.

Denmark finances these donations from its fund allocated to Ukraine, which is estimated at approximately 63.1 billion kroner (9.2 billion euros).

The minister pointed out that “these donations are made in cooperation with our allies and constitute an important signal that we support Ukraine on a broad front.”

The ministry said that the Caesar cannons are being financed in cooperation with France, while the 155 mm artillery shells are being financed with Estonia and the Czech Republic.