LEGO And Nintendo have announced a new collaboration that will see the arrival of new sets LEGO Super Mario inspired by Mario Kart. At the moment no further information has been released about it, but we know that the sets will be released during 2025.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with the teaser trailer for the collaboration, enjoy!

LEGO Super Mario x Mario Kart – Teaser Trailer

Source: LEGO