The Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso returns to talk about the situation linked to the automotive world in Italy and more specifically about the future of manufacturing plants Stellantis in our country. And he does so after the approval of the bill in the Chamber motion presented by the majority on the topic of Automotive, which among other things asks the government in office to decide on the strategies to adopt with the Italian-French group.

Underrated fusion

“The operation that led to the incorporation of FCA, because it was an incorporation, and therefore to the birth of Stellantis which actually took place 4 years ago in the last legislature, was underestimated in the impact on Italian factories and employment, unlike what the French government did – Urso's words – It is no coincidence that, unlike the French ones, the Italian factories have suffered from a lack of investment of these last 4 years”.

Impact on related industries

Regarding the above motion, Ansa informs that, like that of the opposition, that of the majority was also voted on in splits, despite this it received the green light as a whole. “The impact on related industries is clear to everyone – concluded the Minister of Business and Made in Italy – A worrying dynamics which pushed the government to start a tense confrontation with Stellantis. A discussion that took place first in the automotive table and then in a specific table on Stellantis established in December”.