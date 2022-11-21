“No one knows about anyone. We don’t know what situations people are going through. Many of us can pretend and make believe that everything is fine. But inside we are carrying our own battles. We have all felt at some point in a hole from which we felt that we could not get out and I have felt that way, but I always had someone by my side. But there are people who have not had that support or have not wanted to ask for it, which is not their fault, of course not,” he says. Denisse Dibos about how important mental health is, talk about it and make it visible.

For this reason, at the head of Preludio together with the organization Dando+ they announce the musical show ‘You are not alone: ​​the concert’, which will feature the actor Marco Zuninowho returns to the Peruvian stages to give his testimony. “It will be emotional and strong at the same time. The idea is that many young people come, who have been the most affected during the pandemic and have faced moments of anguish, anxiety, everything. Boys are like sponges, adolescents as such who lack absolutely everything and everything seems like a world to them, everything seems bigger to them, everything that happens around them and in their bodies, in their minds and hearts is a drama. The pandemic has been very hard in every way for them ”, he agrees.

In the musical show will be Paul Martin, Sandra Muente, Marco Zunino, Denisse herself, along with Brando Gallesi, Arianna Fernández, Mariagracia Mora and Italo Maldonado. The performance will be on Wednesday the 23rd at 8 pm at the NOS PUCP Theater in San Isidro. “The idea is to destigmatize the issue of mental health,” she mentions.

Dibós remembers that during the first stage of the pandemic, her own students encouraged her to do something through Zoom. “They, whom I call the passionate ones, saved me from all this that was happening. I put the passionate because that was his true passion. They rescued me and Prelude. From this, we gave online classes because I did not have the economic issue to hire teachers and, little by little, the school was reactivated. It was during classes that I was listening to them. Each one told how they spent it. One told that his father was left without a job; another was making cakes; another super depressed Me listening to them until I said: ‘No, this has to be discussed’. And so we began to do the previews and before the class everyone told what was happening to them. It was like group therapy without being psychological because we are not and I do not claim to be. It was a catharsis therapy where they told how they had a good time, some very well, others not”.