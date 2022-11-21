The first Brazilian elected to the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) since its founding in 1959, economist Ilan Goldfajn hopes for a “harmonious” relationship with the government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once the agendas “ are very similar”. Among the priority agendas of his management, he says, are support for the most vulnerable, in a scenario of high inflation and rising interest rates in the world, actions to support countries in the transition to clean energy, considering climate change, Amazon and support for physical and digital infrastructure.

During the campaign for the election of Ilan to the presidency of the IDB, a wing within the PT acted to try to postpone the election and gain time to nominate a new candidate, with a profile more aligned with the party. Former finance minister Guido Mantega even sent a letter to the governors of member countries, who represent their countries in the institution, while former BC Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva put himself forward as a candidate for the position, as revealed by the Estadão/Broadcast🇧🇷

The movement was ignored and the IDB continued with the elections, held this Sunday, when Ilan was elected with 80% of the votes, easily surpassing the requirements to rise to the highest post of the institution, for the first time in 63 years. “I think it has everything to have a harmony [com o governo Lula]a very good relationship”, said the economist.

Ilan, 56 years old, takes over the presidency of the IDB on January 19th, for a period of five years. Appointed by the Bolsonaro government (PL), with his name chosen by the Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes, he chaired the Central Bank (BC) in the government of Michel Temer (MDB), between 2016 and 2019. Ilan also headed the economy department of the Itaú Unibanco, the largest bank in Latin America, and, more recently, occupied the position of director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the Western Hemisphere, from which he left to run for the presidency of the IDB. Below are key excerpts from the interview:

Are you the first Brazilian to assume the presidency of the IDB after an ethical scandal and a campaign full of ups and downs in the midst of the presidential elections in Brazil? What’s your assessment?

It is a historic landmark at that time. He is the first Brazilian in 63 years since Juscelino Kubitschek, who had the dream of creating the IDB, which is really very important. I think it was clear that the candidacy is from Brazil and it was clear that we had the support of the entire region, of various ideological shades, the United States, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, European countries, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Panama, Uruguay, Paraguay, from all over Mercosur, so I think the perception in the region that there is support for this presidency was clear. And this is very important, very important for Brazil to have a candidate that has this regional support. That was really relevant.

What are the challenges of your management at the head of the IDB, considering the current scenario, of monetary tightening around the globe and risk of recession in developed economies, which should impact Mercosur and Latin American countries?

Not only Mercosur, but the entire region will be impacted by the global issue. We are going to have a slowdown, interest rates are going to be high and dependence on the IDB is an ever-increasing dependency because multilateral resources are going to be increasingly relevant in this scenario.

There is great concern for the most vulnerable populations with the scenario of high inflation and rising interest rates to control it, how can the IDB act to support the countries?

The IDB can act in poverty and food insecurity. There are income transfer programs that try to help social protection networks, programs that try to help with food distribution, in short, there is a whole protection network. It is a time to take care of poverty, to take care of the most vulnerable because poverty has increased since the pandemic and continues to rise, even more so with commodities that have risen in prices, food, energy.

And what about the environmental issue?

Regional banks, including the IDB, are leaders, they are the ones who have to push this agenda, which is fundamental. You need to contribute to the fight against global warming, you have the Paris goals of less carbon use. In the region, you have to look because there are countries that have a more difficult transition, which depend a lot on oil exports. Also in the region, we have many natural disasters that need to adapt the countries to a new change, there are many more hurricanes, floods, so, this is all from the development bank. Not to mention the Amazon issue. As a Brazilian, arriving at the presidency, I have to think about the Amazon, about the protection of biodiversity, about the forest. There’s no way not to pull this agenda.

You will assume the presidency of the IDB in the midst of a high degree of deforestation in the Amazon. Do you already have a plan when you say you have to pull this agenda?

It is a theme that must exist. There is already an Amazon fund, some things that already exist. I have to get out there and feel what’s going on.

And what is the strategy for recovering the IDB’s credibility after the ethical problems involving the previous administration?

It’s a bit of what I did in my past, when I joined the Central Bank. First, transparency, a lot of communication, accountability, a lot of respect for the rules, dialogue, dialogue with the Board, with employees, with countries, that is, there is no way you can get a vote like we did this morning without dialogue . You have to have a dialogue with everyone.

The lack of dialogue between the current government and the elected one was an issue raised during your campaign, with a wing of the PT trying to undermine your candidacy, how do you see the relationship with the new government?

I think it has everything to have a harmony, a very good relationship. There was a tweet from Vice President Geraldo Alckmin on behalf of President Lula. I think this harmony will exist even because the agendas are very similar, there are many things that reconcile, the issue of the environment, poverty, inequality, I think that even the financing of infrastructure is very important.

Should the IDB expand support for infrastructure in its administration? In Brazil, there is an expectation of greater investments, the return of the PAC…

I think it’s one of the priority areas, both sustainable physical and digital infrastructure. And here I’m talking about the region, I’m not talking specifically about Brazil, but I think it’s a priority and it’s relevant for the IDB.

You said that everything has to be harmonious with the new government. So, why do you think you had this action against your name?

Everyone I talked to in Brazil always supported my name. I understand that there is no one in Brazil who has any objections. This is important and now it is in another phase. It’s the phase of the IDB presidency, I’m going to have a good relationship, a harmonious relationship with all the governments in the region and I’m sure with Brazil as well.