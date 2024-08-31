New case of Dengue reported today in the municipality of Padua. The infection transmitted by the tiger mosquito was contracted abroad. “The necessary emergency health interventions have already been organized, consisting of extraordinary disinfestation treatments within a radius of 200 meters from the detection site”, we read on the page of the Municipality of Padua which indicates all the streets involved in the extraordinary intervention.

A few days ago another infection had been found in a person in the same area of ​​the city but, health authorities explain, there is no correlation between the two cases, both linked to trips abroad.

Lopalco: “A few more cases are expected with return from holidays”

A few more cases of dengue, due to infections contracted abroad, “in this period of returning from holidays it is foreseeable“, according to epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco who comments on the recent reports in Veneto and Tuscany to Adnkronos Salute.

“There are two elements that make reports of imported dengue cases probable,” Lopalco points out. “The first is that there is objectively an increase in the circulation of the virus in various parts of the world. It is clear that tourists returning from these areas could have been bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus and become infected. The second element is that there is also greater attention to diagnosis. Perhaps some cases that in previous years would not even have been diagnosed as dengue are now being recognized. And it is a positive fact that attention has increased and that our diagnosis systems are working.”