A stone thrown on stage, at virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, while, answering a question, he talks about CovidIt happened in Barletta, at the ‘Oscar del libro’ event, at the Castello Amphitheatre, where the virologist was present for an award for his book ‘I superbatteri. Una difesa da lotta’, written with Paola Arosio.

“During the evening – Pregliasco tells Adnkronos Salute – the presenter asked me ‘how are we doing with Covid?’, I explained, without emphasis, that there is a recovery, albeit with a situation that is not an emergency, with more than reassuring tones. At this point I heard the bang. But I did not immediately realize the stone that came close to me. Instead, the presenter noticed and interrupted. It was unpleasant, it’s not the first time I’ve faced moments of protest on issues like Covid. But other times there were whistles, words. It’s absurd: I spoke in absolutely calm terms of coexistence with this virus, not to be underestimated for the fragile. Nothing else. It really went too far”, he concludes.