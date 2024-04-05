Next Sunday, April 7, Fiorentina will have to visit Juventus to play the match corresponding to matchday 31 of Serie A. The match will be played at the
Juventus Stadium at 8:45 p.m. in a match in which those from Turin will try to improve a terrible streak in the league and thus regain second place in the standings.
Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this match between Juventus and Fiorentina.
Match information
City: Turin, Italy
Stadium: Juventus Stadium
Date: Sunday April 7
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 12:45 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can Juventus vs Fiorentina be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League
How can Juventus vs Fiorentina be seen on television in Argentina?
ESPN and Star+
How will Juventus vs Fiorentina be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
How will Juventus vs Fiorentina be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
lazio
|
2-0 victory
|
A series
|
lazio
|
Defeat 1-0
|
A series
|
Genoa
|
0-0 draw
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
2-2 draw
|
A series
|
Naples
|
Defeat 2-1
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
1-0 victory
|
A series
|
Milan
|
Defeat 1-2
|
A series
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
1-1 draw
|
Conference League
|
Rome
|
2-2 draw
|
A series
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
Victory 3-4
|
Conference League
Juventus: Milik due to a muscle injury. Fagioli and Pogba will also not be there due to a disciplinary sanction.
Fiorentina: Fiorentina does not have any injuries for this match
Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Ruganni, De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso, Chiesa and Vlahovic.
Fiorentina: P. Terracciano, Luca Ranieri, N. Milenković, F. Parisi, M. Kayode, R. Mandragora, G. Bonaventura, Lucas Beltrán, C. Kouamé, Nicolás González and Andrea Belotti.
Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina. The match between these two teams always tends to have few goals, and we think that in that duel, Juventus is better because even if they are not on a good streak, they have a better team.
