Demonstrations Opponents of the corona actions demonstrated in the center of Helsinki, with about 4,000 participants

The procession of protesters ended at the Railway Square.

Helsinki The demonstration in the city center disrupted traffic on Saturday afternoon, says Helsinki police. World Wide DemonstrationThe demonstration called Senate Square and the procession ended at 3 pm at the Railway Square.

According to police estimates, about 4,000 people took part in the protest in Helsinki. Similar demonstrations were held on Saturday in Jyväskylä and Rovaniemi.

It is reported from the Helsinki Police Situation Center that protesters had already gathered in the Senate Square after two o’clock. The organizers of the demonstration had organized bus transports from all over Finland.

Protesters protested against, among other things, corona restrictions, passports and child corona vaccinations.

Protesters marched from Senate Square to Pohjoisesplanadi on Mannerheimintie and Kaivokatu. The procession route ended at Rautatientori.

Police monitored the protest.