Sunday, January 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany German naval commander shouted: I would ally with Russia against China, Putin deserves respect

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to German media, Schönbach will have to report to the top management of the German Defense Forces.

German naval commander Kay-Achim Schönbachin there has been a stir in public statements, according to the German media.

During his visit to Delhi, the naval commander estimated that Putin was seeking respect, and giving respect to it would be an economically cheap solution for the West.

“If I were asked, but I am not asked, it would be quite beneficial to give Putin respect because he is looking for it, and he probably deserves it,” Schönbach estimates in Delhi.

A video clip of an interview in English during a trip to India has spread on social media.

SchönbacH said he would ally with Russia against China. He justified favoring Russia over China with its own Christian beliefs and the fact that Russia is a Christian country.

Schönbach estimates that Putin is not attacking Ukraine. According to Schönbach, Crimea has been lost and nothing can be done about it.

See also  Sweden Andersson, who was re-elected Prime Minister of Sweden, appointed the ministers of his one-party government and announced the government's program

Schönbach is skeptical about Ukraine’s possible membership of NATO. According to him, Ukraine does not meet the conditions for membership because its eastern parts are occupied. Georgia, on the other hand, would meet NATO conditions, but Schönbach does not see NATO’s expansion as a very smart plan.

In Der Spiegel and In the Bild magazine Schönbach’s views have been widely reported. According to German media, Schönbach will have to report to the top management of the German Defense Forces.

Anonymous German politicians interviewed by the newspapers have emphasized that Schönbach’s speeches do not follow the official German line. The German government has been cross-checked about sanctions against Russia, the Nord Stream gas pipeline and the situation in Ukraine.

Read more: Before, it was Germany that rolled into Russia, but is the country now on its knees? Angela Merkel’s voices are inherited from a young demarina explaining the “new Eastern policy” to HS

See also  Abu Dhabi International: The 50th Union Day is the culmination of a march of honorable achievements

Schönbach himself has commented on Twitter on Saturday that the interview was about his personal opinions, not Germany’s official line.

.
#Germany #German #naval #commander #shouted #ally #Russia #China #Putin #deserves #respect

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Demonstrations Opponents of the corona actions demonstrated in the center of Helsinki, with about 4,000 participants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.