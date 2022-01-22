Germany German naval commander shouted: I would ally with Russia against China, Putin deserves respect

According to German media, Schönbach will have to report to the top management of the German Defense Forces.

German naval commander Kay-Achim Schönbachin there has been a stir in public statements, according to the German media.

During his visit to Delhi, the naval commander estimated that Putin was seeking respect, and giving respect to it would be an economically cheap solution for the West.

“If I were asked, but I am not asked, it would be quite beneficial to give Putin respect because he is looking for it, and he probably deserves it,” Schönbach estimates in Delhi.

A video clip of an interview in English during a trip to India has spread on social media.

SchönbacH said he would ally with Russia against China. He justified favoring Russia over China with its own Christian beliefs and the fact that Russia is a Christian country.

Schönbach estimates that Putin is not attacking Ukraine. According to Schönbach, Crimea has been lost and nothing can be done about it.

Schönbach is skeptical about Ukraine’s possible membership of NATO. According to him, Ukraine does not meet the conditions for membership because its eastern parts are occupied. Georgia, on the other hand, would meet NATO conditions, but Schönbach does not see NATO’s expansion as a very smart plan.

In Der Spiegel and In the Bild magazine Schönbach's views have been widely reported. According to German media, Schönbach will have to report to the top management of the German Defense Forces.

Anonymous German politicians interviewed by the newspapers have emphasized that Schönbach’s speeches do not follow the official German line. The German government has been cross-checked about sanctions against Russia, the Nord Stream gas pipeline and the situation in Ukraine.

Schönbach himself has commented on Twitter on Saturday that the interview was about his personal opinions, not Germany’s official line.