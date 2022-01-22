from Online Editorial

Data for Saturday 22 January 2022

There are 171,263 new cases * of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 179,106, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 9,781,191. There are 333 deaths today * (yesterday there were 373), for a total of 143,296 victims since February 2020.

The swabs and the scenario There are 1,043,649 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy. Yesterday it was 1.10.266. The 16.4% positivity rate was 16% yesterday.

The health situation The number of ordinary hospitalizations rises to 19,442 (-43 compared to yesterday), patients in intensive care become 1,676 (-31), with 121 admissions on the day (yesterday 148). The discharged / healed grow by 148,756 units, reaching 6,913,946 while the currently positive ones become 2,723,949 (28,246 more than yesterday) of which 2,702,831 in home isolation.

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Il Corriere has created a newsletter on Covid. free: sign up here. See also Channel 5 TV programming for this Saturday, January 22, 2022

The vaccination campaign The doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy are 123,277,235. what emerges from the vaccine report updated at 06.15 today. The total with at least one dose equal to 48,729,987 (90.22% of the population over 12), the number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle stands at 47,034,124 (87.08% of those over 12) while the total additional / booster dose amounted to 29,495,858 (74.60% of the potentially affected population). As for the 5-11 year old audience, 983,529 children with at least one dose (26.90%).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Lombardy 1,957,400: +31,164 cases (yesterday +32,677)

Veneto 993.986: +18.773 cases (yesterday +19.117)

Campania 934.921: +934.921 cases (yesterday +13.682)

Emilia Romagna 913.835: +913.835 cases (yesterday +20.645)

Piedmont 780.681: +13.378 cases (yesterday +14.675)

Lazio 773.454: +14.821 cases (yesterday +15.314)

Tuscany 653.343

: +12,190 cases (yesterday +13,029)

Sicily 566.321: +7.508 cases (yesterday +7.418)

Puglia 143.357: +7.902 cases (yesterday +8.423)

Liguria 257.274: +5.734 cases (yesterday +6.197)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 235.924: +5.876 cases (yesterday +4.712)

Marche 216.642: +5.952 cases (yesterday +5.853)

Abruzzo 188.211: +3.619 cases (yesterday +3.748)

Calabria 158.157: +1.527 cases (yesterday +2.212)

PA Bolzano 144.442: +2.811 cases (yesterday +2.887)

Umbria 140.095: +2.258 cases (yesterday +2.211)

Sardinia 115.076: +1.113 cases (yesterday +1.610)

PA Trento 108.424: +2.431 cases (yesterday +2.375)

Basilicata 55.259: +1.061 cases (yesterday +1.386)

Molise 26.629: +415 cases (yesterday +482)

Valle d’Aosta 26.580: +427 cases (yesterday +444) See also National Lottery: Check results for Thursday, January 13, 2022

* Note:

The Abruzzo Region announces that 3 cases have been eliminated from the total of positives as they are not Covid patients and 1 case as a duplicate. The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 10 cases, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab, have been eliminated. Campania has eliminated 3 cases, communicated in the previous days, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases. The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of positive cases has been reduced by 30 following 9 negative molecular swabs after positive antigen tests and following 21 positive tests removed after reviewing the cases. The Puglia Region announces that the data notified today include 7902 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours and 6119 cases diagnosed with rapid antigen swab recounted from 01.01.2022. ** Of the deaths reported today, 3 occurred in the past few days. The Basilicata Region announces that the 2 deaths reported today relate to January 20. The Campania Region announces that 8 deaths registered today date back to a period between 03/01 and 18/01/2022. The Region of Sicily announces that the deaths reported today occurred: No. 9 on 21/01/22 -. N. 25 on 01/20/22 – N. 3 on 01/19/22 – N. 1 on 01/18/22 – N. 1 on 01/17/22 – N. 1 on 01/14/22 – N. 1 on 08/01/22 – N. 1 on 08/11/21 – N. 1 on 23/10/21 – N. 1 on 18/09/21. See also Price increase: used cars are more expensive than ever

Article being updated …