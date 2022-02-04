As announced by Dynitfrom today reservations are open, exclusively on Amazonfor the Limited Edition Box-Set from DEMON SLAYER The Movie: The Mugen Traincontaining the version Blu-ray and DVD of the feature film together with a series of gadgets that we illustrate below:
- Special packaging with artwork specially created by character design Akira Matsushima
- Slip case box
- Digipack artwork illustrated by ufotable
- CD soundtrack Music Collection – Film Scoring Edition Stereo Mix
- 50 page booklet with insights and interviews.
- 3 Poster
- Special card
- Cardboard reproduction of the Hanafuda earrings
The box release date is set for April 20 and the price, subject to change (with Amazon’s “guaranteed minimum price” for bookings) is € 54.07. Reservations will close on 4th March and you can secure a copy by following this link.
DEMON SLAYER The Movie: The Mugen Train LIMITED EDITION BOX-SET
CUT THE NIGHTMARE WITH YOUR SWORD!
Tanjiro and his team have completed rehabilitation at the Butterfly Villa when a bond raven announces their next mission to them, they must reach the Mugen train, where over 40 people appear to have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the demon slaying team, the Pillar of Flames Rengoku Kyojuro. The group will face the demon aboard the Mugen train, launched at insane speed on the tracks of absolute desperation thus falling into an infinite dream.
Out April 20, 2022, bookable at Selected Store and on Amazon.it (Online Exclusive)
CLOSING OF ORDERS: March 4th (ATTENTION: the print run will be calibrated on the basis of the orders received, we therefore recommend that you hurry to book)
Special contents:
Bonus:
- Interviews with Italian voice actors
- Commentary Original cast audio subtitled in Italian [Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino]
- Original TV spots / Trailers
- D-trailers
AUDIO DETAILS
Blu-ray DVD GENERAL FEATURES GENERAL FEATURES VIDEO MPEG4-AVC / 1080P / 23.98 fps / 1.78: 1 (approx. 117 min) VIDEO MPEG2 / color / 16: 9 anamorphic (112 min approx.) AUDIO Italian dts-HD Master Audio 5.1ch AUDIO Italian Dolby Digital 5.1 Japanese dts-HD Master Audio 5.1ch Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1 SUBTITLES Italian SUBTITLES Italian
CAST
TANJIRO Renato Novara
NEZUKO Laura Cherubelli
ZEN’ITSU Moses Sing
INOSUKE Matteo de Mojan
RENGOKU Alessandro La Greca
ENMU Fabrizio Valenzano
AKAZA Federico Viola
STAFF
Taken from the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge (Weekly Shonen Jump / SHUEISHA) Direction: Haruo Sotozaki Character Design & Animation Direction: Akira Matsushima Screenplays: ufotable / Koji Eto, Masaru Yanaka, Kasumi Takeuchi, Yuri Kabasawa Director of Filming: Yuichi Terao 3D Manager: Kazuki Nishiwaki Coloring: Yuko Omae Assembly: Manabu Kamino Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina Produced by: Akifumi Fujio, Masanori Miyake, Yuma Takahashi A Production: Aniplex, Shueisha, ufotable
© Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable
Italian edition by Dynit srl.
Source: Amazon
