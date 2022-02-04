Today, Friday, the National Command and Operations Center in Pakistan said that 6,377 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,448,000 and 640 cases.

And the Pakistani newspaper “The Nation” reported today, Friday, that 48 deaths were recorded, in the past 24 hours, which raises the death toll to 29,420 cases.

The center stated that the number of critically ill patients, in various hospitals in the country, has risen to 1,618.