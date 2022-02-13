The second season of Demon Slayer ended today in Japan and as fans clamored for one Season 3the latter has recently received one official confirmation and is currently being worked on.

The news comes from the Land of the Rising Sun, where work is underway to produce the new episodes. A teaser trailer confirmed that the anime is ready for its next story arc, which will be covered in another season and not a feature film.

Having just ended Season 2 of Demon Slayer, it may take some time before you see 3 on the small screen. The narrative arc of the Swordsmen Village is on the horizon. Those who follow the numbers of the manga will surely be informed about what is about to happen.

The first season was released in 2019 and sparked a new wave of fans of both the anime and the comic and the film Demon Slayer: the Mugen Train. The official date for Season 2 was announced last year and the episodes premiered on October 10, 2021, covering the narrative arc of Entertainment District. The news, however, began in December, since the first 7 episodes were summary and showed the narrative arc of the Mugen Train.

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime -Swordsmith Village Arc- has been officially announced.pic.twitter.com/t80uWe1aVH – Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) February 13, 2022

From 17 to 19 January 2022 it was possible to go to cinemas to see Demon Slayer: the Mugen Train, of which we remind you that our review is online. The film tells one of the most important portions of history known so far, with adrenaline-fueled fights, journeys into the introspection of some of the protagonists and many emotions at stake. The technical realization worthily traces the events of the manga, in a very faithful way.

Remaining within the universe of Demon Slayerthe fighting game was released in October 2021 Demon Slayer: the Hinokami Chroniclestie-in developed by the well-known CyberConnect2a studio that has previously worked on similar games, such as the fighting game series by Naruto: Ultimate Ninja, Asura’s Wrath And Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.