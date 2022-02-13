The man who opened fire in Sredneuralsk was detained. It is reported that the suspect was drunk, he was taken to the police station. The local resident voluntarily surrendered after two hours of negotiations, the Izvestia TV channel reports. While at home, the pensioner killed his wife.

“They didn’t fight. It never happened to me. I have never heard them swear for as long as I have lived here,” said Sergey Yushchenko, the detainee’s neighbor.

“There were no problems. Nothing boded bad, ”said the neighbor.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region, the information that the man fired at passers-by is incorrect. The suspect fired only two shots in the apartment. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case.

