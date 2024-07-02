The credits of the end of the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba They showed us a bittersweet surprise. We already knew that at the end of each episode, Tanjiro appeared commenting on the rumors of the Taisho era and he usually focused on one of the pillars, in the last episode information was revealed about Mitsuri Kanroji, the pillar of love and his master, Rengoku, the pillar of fire.

That wasn’t all, with Rengoku being one of the most beloved pillars and the hunters being in the final stretch, it was inevitable that one of the most admired would come up. Below are the details.

Tanjiro began to introduce Mitsuri Kanroji as one of the most beautiful and kind hunters, after this, he commented that she is one of the few who resisted the training of the fire pillar and it seemed that she would be Rengoku’s successor.However, the girl turned into a pillar with her special breathing. After that she said that there was a pillar of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba that had not been mentioned and that it was fair and necessary to do so.

The pillar of love mentioned that Rengoku was a very handsome young man (OF COURSE) and also remembered how after training he shared rice and sweet potato with him, The two of them ate too much. Tanjiro said that he would have liked to eat with them too. Kanroji mentioned that he remembered it perfectly.

It was there that one of the most beloved voices of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Rengoku said that he remembered it too and that it was time to defeat Muzan! He entrusted his two disciples with the task of defeating Kibutsuji. After this, the two airheads (Tanjiro and Kanroji have been shown to have the same personality) became energized and plan to defeat the demon at all costs. We are ready for the arc of the Infinite Castle!

In case anyone else needs to read this: "Don't let your fears and weaknesses keep you from your goals. Keep your heart burning. No matter what happens, keep moving forward. And don't give up even if you fall. Remember that time waits for no one…" -Lord Rengoku

How many seasons does Demon Slayer have in anime?

The anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It is a production by Ufotable. Currently, is available in full on Crunchyroll, watch it here.

The seasons are as follows:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — season one: 26 episodes

Infinity Train Arc — seven episodes or film

Red Light District Arc — Eleven Episodes

Arch of the Villa of the Blacksmiths — eleven episodes or film

Pillar Training Arc — eight episodes

Are you ready for the trilogy that will finish adapting the story?

