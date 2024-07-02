The purchase and sale of commemorative gold coins has been one of the most demanded services in the Banorte bank in recent years, so it is pertinent to know the prices that the Mexican financial entity handles this month of July 2024.

Under this understanding, according to the table of Banorte Bank Metalsthe following are the commemorative coins purchase and sale prices this July of the current year:

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

*Centenario (50 gold pesos): 47 thousand pesos

*Azteca (20 gold pesos): 18 thousand pesos

*Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): 9 thousand pesos

*1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos): 4 thousand 500 pesos

*1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos): 2 thousand 250 pesos

*1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos): 1,800 pesos

It is in this way that, according to the data presented above, as of June 2024, the Banorte bank offers a total of 82 thousand 550 pesos.

For their part, the selling costs of gold coins by Banorte bank are the following:

*Centenario (50 gold pesos): 57 thousand pesos

*Azteca (20 gold pesos): 23 thousand pesos

*Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): 11 thousand 500

*1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos): 5 thousand 750 pesos

*1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos): 2 thousand 875 pesos

*1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos): 2 thousand 300 pesos

Banorte will buy these COINS for THOUSANDS of PESOS in July 2024/Photo: Banorte

Banxico announces the authenticity characteristics of Mexican coins

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) stressed the importance of knowing the characteristics of the authenticity of coins, in order to avoid fraud when purchasing these pieces through e-commerce platforms.

Under this understanding, according to the central bank, the following are the characteristics that guarantee the authenticity of Mexican coins:

Touch examination

When touching a coin, you should pay attention to:

+The assembly: In bimetallic coins, the assembly of the perimeter ring is practically perfect, so that to the touch no edge is perceived where it joins the core or center of the coin.

+The edge. This may be smooth, grooved (a series of parallel grooves along the thickness or edge of the coin), discontinuous grooved (a combination of parallel grooves and smooth parts) or with a groove around the perimeter. If it has burrs or other irregularities, it may be a fake coin.

+Texture: A coin should have a smooth texture. If it feels slippery or soapy, it could be a molten coin and therefore a fake.

Visual examination

At a glance you can see:

+Color: The color of a coin is characteristic and unique. This color is due to the fact that two or more metals are joined together by melting during the coin’s manufacture (a process known as alloying). The color is fixed when the metals are melted and remains unchanged throughout the life of the coin. Mexican coins do not have any type of coating, nor do they have metal plating or paint applied to them, therefore, they do not discolor.

+The shine: this is obtained during the minting of the coin and, like the color, is characteristic of each alloy.

+Smoothness; the parts of the coin that are not engraved must be smooth, uniform and without porosity.

+Wear: Coins, when used daily, suffer natural and irregular (uneven) wear. If a coin has regular or even wear, or has a general lack of clarity in the engraving, then it may be a counterfeit.

+Latent image: allows you to observe a change in image when the coin is moved to view it from different angles.

+Microtext: This is a very small text, so a magnifying glass is required to read it.

+The latent image and microtext are found on the 20 pesos coins of the C1 family. The first coin of this family was the commemorative coin of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the city and port of Veracruz, which was put into circulation on April 22, 2020.

Comparative exam

If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a coin, you can compare its weight, diameter and thickness with another coin that you are sure is authentic. Any difference in weight, diameter or thickness may indicate that it is a fake coin.