“demon slayer” is nearing its end and fans could not be more excited for the outcome. As we saw, Muichiro remembered his past and awakened his hidden powers to face Zohakuten. However, he would not be the only hero to unlock new abilities: Tanjiro will learn to master the Breath of the Sun.

A few hours from its end, the anime is ready for release and here we tell you all the details about it.

When does “Kimetsu no yaiba” chapter 9, season 3 come out?

TheSeason 3 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”It has issued its chapters weekly since Sunday, April 9. As for episode 9, the Ufotable production scheduled its premiere for this Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Where to watch ONLINE “Kimetsu no yaiba”, season 3, chapter 9?

Chapter 9 of“Demon Slayer 3”will premiere on the streaming platformcrunchyroll. In order to watch the anime, you must subscribe according to its price or have an active subscription to the service to continue enjoying its online content. In the same catalog you will also find all the seasons of the anime.

“Demon Slayer 3”: schedule on Crunchyroll

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador: 1.45 pm – 2.30 pm (central time)

Venezuela: 2.15 pm – 3.00 pm

Chile, Argentina: 3.45 pm – 4.30 pm

Peru: 1.45 pm – 2.30 pm

Bolivia, Paraguay: 2.45 pm – 3.30 pm

Uruguay: 3.45 pm – 4.30 pm

Spain: 8.45 pm – 9.30 pm (peninsular time).

What is “Demon Slayer” season 3 about?

“Demon Slayer”- season 3 will have part 2. Photo: Ufotable

As we visualize from the first chapter, Tanjiro must travel to the village of blacksmiths so that Hotaru Haganezuka can repair his sword, which was severely damaged in the Entertainment District. On the way, he meets several high-ranking demons that he will face in the company of his friends.

Who are the characters in “Kimetsu no yaiba”?

