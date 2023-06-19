The third season of demon slayer came to an end with its most recent episode, and the final episode of the Blacksmiths Village Arch made a massive change to Nezuko Kamado before it was all over! Demon Slayer: Blacksmiths Village Arc it came to an explosive finale with an hour-long epic finale, and there was a lot to sort out before the fight against the Upper Four, Hantengu, came to a close. Things reached a level of intensity never seen before as Tanjiro Kamado and the others were on the brink of defeat, and it almost involved a huge sacrifice on Nezuko’s part.

The third season of demon slayer had a lot to deal with Blacksmiths Village Arch from the original manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibain its final episode, and in preparation for the confirmed fourth season of demon slayerone of the most important revelations he made demon slayer it was about Nezuko and her abilities as a devil. When it looked like she was going to burn up in the sunlight and disappear forever, it is soon revealed that she has now gained the ability to speak and survive in the sunlight. She has become much more human than she was before.

The 11th episode of the third season of demon slayer it shows Tanjiro and Nezuko fighting as the sun begins to rise, and Hantengu has yet to be fully defeated as he still hides his main body. Forced to choose between keeping Nezuko out of the sun and saving some of the villagers from a Hantengu attack, Tanjiro struggles to make a decision. It is here that Nezuko makes up her mind for him and sacrifices herself so that Tanjiro can defeat Hantengu once and for all. But it is soon revealed that Nezuko is fine, and even better than before.

It is explained that thanks to Tanjiro’s efforts in collecting blood from the Higher Ranks, Tamayo was able to experiment on Nezuko’s blood and notice its changes. He explains that Nezuko’s blood and body are evolving at an astonishing rate, and she is closer than ever to “mastering” the sun.

Nezuko has regained some of her human features, but is not fully healed yet. She can speak, but she still retains her demonic eyes and claws. And her mind has not yet been fully restored. Tamayo suggests that this is because there are still things to come in the future, and that is very true as demon slayer moves towards the fourth season and beyond.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Damn! Just when I decided not to renew Crunchy Roll. I need another excuse not to pay just to see the latest chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba.