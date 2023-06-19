Official renders of the expected ones have been leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5providing an exciting look at the improvements these devices bring with them.

These leaks, obtained by MySmartPrice, reveal notable changes compared to its predecessors, raising expectations among foldable smartphone enthusiasts.

At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might appear similar to its predecessor, but a closer look reveals a significant advance in its design.

The South Koreans have finally managed to eliminate the intermediate gap when the device is folded, an aesthetic aspect that was not very attractive.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the two surfaces virtually merge, which not only enhances the appearance, but also benefits users by taking up less pocket space.

Promotional material for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 shows the device unfolded, highlighting a creative app in the foreground. In addition, the S Pen could not be missing, a feature that will surely appeal to lovers of productivity and creativity.

In recent times, manufacturers of clamshell-format folding smartphones have opted to increase the size of the front screens.

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

These screens used to be small and limited to displaying a few notifications, but users demanded more functionality without having to fully open the device.

Following this trend, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 joins other models such as the Oppo Find N2 Flip or the Motorola Razr 40, which have larger front screens.

Although the exact dimensions of the front screen of the Z Flip 5 are not yet known, it can be seen that it occupies almost the entire surface, leaving space only for the cameras.

This improvement will allow users to view photos in greater detail from the gallery, as well as access more information about music playback. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to offer an optimized interface to make the most of this revamped panel.

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Another outstanding novelty is found in the location of the exterior cameras, which are now arranged horizontally, unlike the previous model that had them in a vertical position.

Although the specifications of the camera sensors are not yet known, it is intuited that there will be a significant photographic leap in this new device.

Although the leaked image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t show the device fully closed, it may have also managed to eliminate the awkward gap when folded, just like its bigger brother, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

However, the big question that still remains is whether Samsung has managed to reduce the noticeable crease on the internal screen in both models.

Other manufacturers have made progress in this regard, and the South Koreans are expected to offer significant improvements in this area as well. For many consumers, the durability of the folding screen remains a major concern when considering the purchase of such a smartphone, in addition to the price of course.

Samsung plans to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its upcoming Unpacked event. Although the exact date has not yet been confirmed, several reports agree that it will take place on July 27.

Fans of foldable smartphones are eagerly awaiting this presentation to discover all the features and improvements that Samsung has prepared in its latest devices.