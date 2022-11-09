The Federation’s 51st Festival Committee announced the establishment of general offers for the Federation’s Day celebration starting from December 3 to 11, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and the public can obtain tickets through the website www.uaaenational Day.ae.

The committee explained that everyone can see the presentation in all of the state on the second of next December on the official website of the 51st Federation of the UAE and across all local TV channels.

Issa El -Sibousi, Director of Communication at the Federation’s Day Celebrations Committee, said: “We are pleased to announce the availability of offers for nine consecutive days so that everyone who considers the UAE to be a homeland will enjoy it and the celebration will take the public on a journey with generations of inspiring pioneers in a special celebration by telling stories Creative and artistic. “

He added: “More interesting details will be announced soon, and we call on the masses to follow up on the official social media platforms or visit the official website of the 51st Federation of the United Arab Emirates to see the latest news and developments.”

